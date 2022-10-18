LineageOS 19 is now available for the Moto G7 Play, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 5, and Mi 5s Plus

Earlier this month, the LineageOS team added five new devices to the LineageOS 19 build roster — the Motorola Edge 30, Edge 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi Mix 2S. The team has now extended support to four more devices, including the Moto G7 Play, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 5, and Mi 5s Plus. If you own one of these devices, you can now install the Android 12-based custom ROM by following the links below.

The following table includes links to the LineageOS Wiki for the new devices, along with links to their XDA forum pages. You can download LineageOS 19 from the Wiki link for your device and install it by following the instructions provided on the page.

To install LineageOS 19 on these devices, you’ll first have to unlock the bootloader and flash a custom recover like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to do that, you can follow the steps provided in our how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP guides. Once you’ve got that set up, follow the instructions provided on your device’s LineageOS Wiki link to flash the custom ROM.

Make sure to take a backup of your data before unlocking the bootloader or you will lose it during the process. In addition, download a suitable GApps package if you wish to use Google apps on your device after flashing LineageOS 19. The ROM doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed, but you can follow the steps provided in our how to download and install the latest GApps guide to install Google apps.

Have you tried LineageOS 19 on your device? What do you like or dislike about the custom ROM? Let us know in the comments section below.