LineageOS 19 is now available for the Motorola Edge 30, Edge 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, and more

After extending LineageOS 19 support to four Xiaomi devices, the Motorola Edge 20, Google ADT-3, and Dynalink 4K Box last month, the LineageOS team has now added five more devices to the build roster. The Motorola Edge 30, Edge 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S are the latest devices to make it to the list. If you own one of these devices, you can now install the Android 12-based custom ROM by following the links below.

The following table includes links to the LineageOS Wiki for the devices mentioned above, along with links to their XDA forum pages. You can download LineageOS 19 from the Wiki link for your device and install it by following the instructions provided on the page.

Note: Some of the Wiki links provided above are yet to go live. Check back in some time to download LineageOS 19.

You’ll have to unlock your device’s bootloader and set up a custom recovery to install LineageOS 19. If you’re not sure how to go about that, you can follow the steps provided in our how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP guides. Once you’ve got that set up, follow the installation instructions on your device’s LineageOS Wiki page to flash the custom ROM.

Before you do any of that, take a backup of your data or you’ll lose it during the process. In addition, download a suitable GApps package if you wish to use Google apps on your device after flashing LineageOS 19. The ROM doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed, but you can follow the steps provided in our how to download and install the latest GApps guide to install Google apps.

While the LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to the devices mentioned above, it has dropped the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max from the unified “miatoll” build. The team has also added Sony’s Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE and Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi to the LineageOS 18.1 build roster.

Have you tried LineageOS 19 on your device? What do you like or dislike about the custom ROM? Let us know in the comments section below.