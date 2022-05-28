LineageOS 19 adds support for the OnePlus 5/5T, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Want to breathe new life into an old phone you have lying around? Sick of the dated OEM skin on your device and want to try something new? If you have a OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, or the LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, then you’re in luck. The owners of these devices can now install official LineageOS 19 builds, the latest version of LineageOS based on Android 12.

OnePlus 5 and 5T

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are nearly five years old, hence you may be itching to try a custom ROM out to expand functionality anyway. The official LineageOS builds for the device duo come courtesy of developers trautamaki and snc.

Download LineageOS 19 for OnePlus 5 || Download LineageOS 19 for OnePlus 5T

Before you proceed to install the ROM, make sure your phone has the latest OxygenOS 10 firmware installed. For more details, head over to the thread linked below.

LineageOS 19 for OnePlus 5 and 5T — XDA Discussion Thread

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite recently received official support from LineageOS, and now it’s the time for the LTE model. Notably, you must update to the One UI 4.1 OTA release (or manually flash the firmware) before installing the LineageOS release.

Download LineageOS 19 for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Gaining support for the latest version of LineageOS will no doubt inject some new life into this Samsung tablet. This build is maintained by developers haggertk and Linux4.

LineageOS 19 for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — XDA Discussion Thread

To install LineageOS 19, you’ll need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your device. Matter of fact, the LineageOS team does provide a recovery image to make the transition as seamless as possible. Remember to take a backup of your data before starting the process or you may lose it during the installation.

Next, you’ll also need to flash a Google apps (GApps) package since it’s not bundled with the ROM. If you’re not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device. To learn more about what the latest version of LineageOS brings to the table, be sure to check out our hands-on review of LineageOS 19.