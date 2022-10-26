While OnePlus has rolled out stable builds of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, most users are yet to receive the update on their devices. If you've been itching to upgrade your device to Android 12 and don't want to wait for the official software update, you'd be glad to know that the LineageOS team has added all four devices to the LineageOS 19 build roster.

After extending LineageOS 19 support to the Moto G7 Play, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 5, and Mi 5s Plus last week, the LineageOS team has now released Android 12-based builds for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. If you own one of these devices, you can install the Android 12-based custom ROM by following the links below.

The following table includes links to the LineageOS Wiki for the new devices, along with links to their XDA forum pages. You can download LineageOS 19 from the Wiki link for your device and install it by following the instructions provided on the page.

To install LineageOS 19 on these devices, you'll have to unlock the bootloader and flash a custom recovery like TWRP. If you're not familiar with the process, check out our guides on how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP. Once that's done, follow the instructions provided on the device's LineageOS Wiki to flash the custom ROM.

Make sure to take a backup of your data before unlocking the bootloader or you will lose it during the process. In addition, download a suitable GApps package if you want to use Google apps after flashing the custom ROM. LineageOS 19 doesn't come with Google apps pre-installed, but you can follow the instructions in our how to download and install the latest GApps guide to install Google apps.

Have you tried LineageOS 19 on your device? What do you like or dislike about the custom ROM? Let us know in the comments section below.