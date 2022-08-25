LineageOS 19 is now available for the OnePlus 8 series, Galaxy A52 4G, and Galaxy A72

Since its debut earlier this year, the LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to quite a few Android devices. The Android 12-based custom ROM recently added support for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Motorola Edge, and the ZUK Z2 Plus. Now, the LineageOS team is extending support to five more devices, including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, Galaxy A52 4G, and Galaxy A72.

OnePlus rolled out the official OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 8 series earlier this year, bringing new Android 12 features to the devices. However, user reports suggest that the OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T is not entirely free from bugs. If you’ve been facing issues with OxygenOS 12 on your OnePlus 8 series device, you can now flash LineageOS 19 on it to see if it offers a better experience.

As for the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A72, Samsung rolled out stable builds of One UI 4 based on Android 12 to both mid-rangers in January. The devices have since received stable One UI 4.1 builds with even more new features in tow. Unlike OnePlus’ Android 12 skin, users haven’t faced many issues on Samsung’s One UI 4 releases. But if you’re not a fan of the new UI and would like to run a near-stock version of Android 12 on your Galaxy A52 4G or Galaxy A72, you can give LineageOS 19 a shot.

The table below includes LineageOS Wiki Links to the respective devices page, where you’ll find the flashable ZIP file and installation instructions for your device. It also includes links to our device forums, where you’ll find even more Android 12 custom ROMs for your device.

To flash LineageOS 19, you’ll have to unlock your device’s bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to go about that, you can follow the steps provided in our how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP guides. Once you’re done unlocking the bootloader and installing TWRP, go through the installation instructions and other linked documentation provided in the Wiki pages linked above. Also, take a backup of your data, or you might lose it during installation.

Note that LineageOS 19 does not come with Google apps pre-installed. You’ll have to flash a compatible GApps package after installing the ROM if you want to use any Google apps or services. Check out our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for detailed instructions.