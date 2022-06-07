LineageOS 19 is now available for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro, POCO X3 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi A1

The LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to several devices since debuting the ROM earlier this year in April. Over the last month, devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10, POCO F3, and OnePlus 5/5T received support for the Android 12-based custom ROM. Since our previous coverage, the team has added four new devices to the official build roster.

The following devices have received official support for LineageOS 19: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A1, and the POCO X3 Pro. The OnePlus 9 community is no stranger to Android 12, thanks to the OxygenOS 12 update from OnePlus, as well as the sheer number of custom ROMs. The POCO X3 Pro also picked up Android 12 from its maker in the form of MIUI 13. The Mi A1, however, has a different story. Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone didn’t get anything beyond Android Pie through the official channel.

If you’d like to give LineageOS a shot on any of these four devices, you can now download the recovery flashable package by clicking on “Get the builds here” on their respective wiki pages (linked below):

Notably, the POCO X3 Pro build was not uploaded at the time of writing. You may have to wait a while to access the download links.

Before you go ahead and flash LineageOS 19 on your device, make sure you read through the installation instructions and other linked documentation in the wiki pages, including the firmware-related requirements and special boot modes. Also, take a backup of your data before starting the process, or you may lose it during the installation.

Keep in mind that the official LineageOS 19 release doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed. So, if you wish to use any Google apps or services, you’ll have to flash a compatible GApps package right after installing the ROM. To do so, head over to our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for further instructions.