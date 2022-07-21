LineageOS 19 is now available for the OnePlus Nord N200, FairPhone 3, and Redmi 7

The LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to several Android devices since the Android 12-based custom ROM debuted earlier this year. Last month, the team added support for several OnePlus, Poco, Xiaomi, and Sony devices. Now, it’s extending LineageOS 19 support to three more devices — OnePlus Nord N200, FairPhone 3, and Redmi 7.

The OnePlus Nord N200 is one of the latest devices added to the LineageOS 19 build roster. It’s a budget-friendly phone that runs OnePlus’ custom Android skin, OxygenOS, out of the box. The device recently received its first stable build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. But if you’re not enjoying the official Android 12 release, you can now try out LineageOS 19 on the device.

The FairPhone 3 and Redmi 7 are older devices that are yet to receive official Android 12-based builds. If you’re still rocking these phones and want to give Android 12 a shot, you can download LineageOS 19 from the links provided below. The Wiki links will direct you to the respective device pages, where you’ll find the flashable ZIP file and instructions for your device.

To flash LineageOS 19, you’ll have to unlock your device’s bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to do that, check out our detailed guides on how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP for instructions. Before you proceed, though, make sure you carefully read the installation instructions and other linked documentation in the Wiki pages linked above. Also, take a backup of your data before starting the process, or you may lose it during the installation.

Note that LineageOS 19 doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed. You’ll have to flash a compatible GApps package after installing the ROM if you wish to use any Google apps or services. Head over to our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for detailed instructions.