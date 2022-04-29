LineageOS 19 adds support for Poco X3 and three other phones

LineageOS is one of the best custom ROMs available, bringing new versions of Android and a clean software experience to many different phones and tablets. LineageOS 19 officially arrived earlier this week, based on Android 12, and now more devices have been added to the roster.

LineageOS 19 launched with a total of 41 supported phones and tablets, including the Google Pixel 5, Asus Zenfone 8, Motorola One Power, and Razer Phone 2. Since then, four more devices have been added to the list: the Motorola G100/Motorola Edge S, Nubia Mini 5G, Xiaomi Poco X3/X3 NFC, and original Razer Phone. That’s a decent mix of old and new devices, and all of them were supported on previous versions of Lineage except the Nubia Mini.

Besides the new LineageOS 19 phones, the OnePlus 7 is now supported again under LineageOS 18.1 (based on Android 11). There’s a chance it might be upgraded to LineageOS 19 later, as the maintainers continue working on the port, but we’ll have to wait and see.

LineageOS 19 is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), giving it a stock-like appearance and feature set, but the Lineage team did implement a few additional goodies. The operating system has a redesigned volume panel, an updated Gallery app, custom icons, and a handful of built-in replacements for common Google apps based on other open-source projects. If you’re on a mission to use a de-Googled Android phone, LineageOS 19 is a solid choice, though you can still flash Google apps on top of it as always to retain the usual Android features (like the Play Store).

More developers will likely continue porting LineageOS 19 to more devices over the coming weeks and months, so if you don’t see your favorite phone or tablet on the current list, just sit tight. You can also contribute to the Lineage project using PayPal and Patreon, which helps cover server costs and development time.