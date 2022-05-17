LineageOS 19 builds are here for the Samsung Galaxy S10, POCO F2 Pro, POCO F3, and more
The LineageOS team has been hard at work extending official LineageOS 19 builds based on Android 12 to as many devices as possible. The developers released the first official builds for nearly 40 devices back in April and added some more smartphones to the roster over the next few weeks. Now, the maintainers have extended support to several more devices, including the POCO F2 Pro, POCO F3, and the global Exynos edition of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

In case you own any of these devices, and you wish to try out LineageOS 19, you can download the builds by following the wiki links mentioned in the table below:

Sr. No. Device and Forum Link Device codename and Wiki Link Maintainer
1. ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 X00TD Vivekachooz
2. Essential PH-1 mata haggertk, intervigil, npjohnson, rashed
3. Samsung Galaxy S10e beyond0lte Linux4
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 beyond1lte Linux4
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus beyond2lte Linux4
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G beyondx Linux4
7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) gta4xlwifi Linux4, haggertk
8. Xiaomi Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro/Redmi K30S Ultra apollon Ramisky, SebaUbuntu
9. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gauguin Lynnrin
10. Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition lmi SebaUbuntu
11. Xiaomi POCO F3/Redmi K40/Mi 11X alioth SebaUbuntu

Along with these devices, the LineageOS team has also reinstated the following devices under the 18.1 roster:

Sr. No. Device and Forum Link Device codename and Wiki Link Maintainer
1. NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) / Jetson TX1 npjohnson, haggertk
2. NVIDIA Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) npjohnson, haggertk

Note that the wiki pages for the aforementioned NVIDIA devices weren’t updated at the time of writing. You may have to wait a while to access the download links.

After downloading the official LineageOS release for your phone, you can follow the guide given on your device’s wiki page to install the ROM. Keep in mind that the installation instructions vary per device, so make sure you follow the correct instructions, or you might end up with an expensive paperweight.

For the unaware, LineageOS 19 is based on the stable Android 12L codebase, and it brings several new features and improvements to the table. Some of the main highlights include an improved backup feature, revised Camera and Gallery apps, a dedicated launcher for Android TV builds, and revamped iconography for stock apps. Check out our hands-on review of LineageOS 19 for more details.

