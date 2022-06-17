LineageOS 19 is now available for the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ3, Xiaomi Mi 8, and Mi 10 Lite 5G

The LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to a wide range of devices since the ROM debuted earlier this year. Over the last month, devices like the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Poco X3 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi A1 received support for the Android 12-based custom ROM. Since our previous coverage, the team has added support for six more devices.

The Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ3, Xiaomi Mi 8, and Mi 10 Lite 5G have now received official support for LineageOS 19. If you own any of these devices and want to try out Android 12, you can now download LineageOS 19 from the links provided in the table below. The Wiki links will direct you to the respective device pages, where you’ll find the flashable ZIP file and flashing instructions for your device.

To flash LineageOS 19 on your device, you’ll have to unlock its bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to do that, you can check out our detailed guides on how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP for easy-to-follow instructions. Before you proceed, though, make sure you read through the installation instructions and other linked documentation in the Wiki pages linked above. Also, backup your data before starting the process, or you may lose it during the installation.

Note that LineageOS 19 doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed. If you wish to use any Google apps or services, you’ll have to flash a compatible GApps package after installing the ROM. Head over to our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for detailed instructions.

Along with LineageOS 19 builds for the aforementioned devices, the LineageOS team has also released LineageOS 18.1 builds for two Motorola phones — the Moto Z Play and Moto Z2 Play. These devices previously received builds of LineageOS 14.1 (based on Android 7.1) and LineageOS 15.1 (based on Android 8.1), respectively. Now, they’re getting a new lease on life with the latest release.