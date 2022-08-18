LineageOS 19 is now available for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Moto G 5G, Motorola Edge, and more

The LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to several Android devices since the Android 12-based custom ROM debuted earlier this year. Towards the end of last month, the team added support for the OnePlus Nord N200, Fairphone 3, and Redmi 7. Now, it’s extending support to five more devices — the Xiaomi Mi 6, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto Edge, and ZUK Z2 Plus.

The Moto G 5G (Moto One 5G Ace), Moto G 5G Plus (Moto One 5G), and Motorola Edge are budget-friendly Motorola devices from 2020 that launched with Android 10 out of the box. Motorola only released one major software update for all three phones, so users haven’t had the chance to experience all the new software features Google introduced with Android 12. But, thanks to LineageOS 19 support, users can now try out Android 12 on these devices.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 and ZUK Z2 Plus are much older in comparison and haven’t received official Android upgrades for a few years. The LineageOS team has given these devices a new lease on life with LineageOS 19 support. If you’re still rocking these phones and want to give Android 12 a shot, you can download LineageOS 19 from the links provided below. The Wiki links will direct you to the respective device pages, where you’ll find the flashable ZIP file and instructions for your device.

To flash LineageOS 19, you’ll have to unlock your device’s bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to do that, check out our detailed guides on how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP for instructions. Before you proceed, though, make sure you carefully read the installation instructions and other linked documentation in the Wiki pages linked above. Also, take a backup of your data before starting the process, or you may lose it during the installation.

Note that LineageOS 19 doesn’t come with Google apps pre-installed. You’ll have to flash a compatible GApps package after installing the ROM if you wish to use any Google apps or services. Head over to our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for detailed instructions.

While the LineageOS team has extended LineageOS 19 support to five devices, the team has also dropped three devices from the LineageOS 18.1 build roster due to maintainer inactivity. These include the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Xiaomi Mi Mix, and Xiaomi Mi Note 2.