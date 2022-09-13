LineageOS 19 is now available for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Mi 9 Lite, and Mi 9 SE

The LineageOS team added three new devices to the LineageOS 19 build roster last week, including the Moto Edge 20, the Google ADT-3 Android TV developer kit, and the Dynalink 4K TV Box. The Android 12-based custom ROM is now available for a few more devices. The latest devices to receive official LineageOS 19 builds include the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9 SE, and the Redmi Note 9S.

If you’d like to try out LineageOS 19 on any of these devices, you can download the build by following the LineageOS Wiki link provided below.

To install LineageOS 19 on these devices, you’ll have to unlock the bootloader and install a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not sure how to go about that, you can follow the steps provided in our how to install a custom ROM and how to install TWRP guides. Once you’re done with that, follow the installation instructions highlighted in the LineageOS Wiki for your device to flash the custom ROM.

Make sure to back up your data before unlocking the bootloader, or you will lose it during the process. Also, note that LineageOS 19 does not come with Google apps pre-installed. You’ll have to flash a suitable GApps package after installing the ROM if you want to use any Google apps or services. Follow the steps provided in our how to download and install the latest GApps guide to flash a GApps package on your device.

Have you tried out LineageOS 19 on your device? What do you like or dislike about the custom ROM? Let us know in the comments section below.