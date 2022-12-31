LineageOS 20 is here, based on Android 13, and it has a lot of new features and, even better, a new default camera app!

LineageOS is a well-known player in the field of custom Android development. It was the successor to CyanogenMod and now supports a vast number of devices, providing a way for enthusiasts to customize and optimize their systems without being bogged down by heavy skins. The LineageOS team has recently released a major update, LineageOS 20, which is based on Android 13.

New features in LineageOS 20

LineageOS 20 comes with a lot of new features and enhancements:

Security patches from April 2022 to December 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through 20.

LineageOS now has a new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google’s (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer “to stock” camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices!

WebView has been updated to Chromium 108.0.5359.79.

Completely redone volume panel in Android 13 and further developed the side pop-out expanding panel.

Fully support Generic Kernel Image and Linux 5.10 builds with full out-of-tree module support to match new AOSP conventions.

Lineage fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen many fixes and improvements.

Updater app has seen many bug fixes and improvements, along with a fancy new Android TV layout

Our web browser, Jelly has seen several bug fixes and improvements

More changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app they integrated some time back

More changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.

Recorder app has been adapted to account for Android’s built-in features, while still providing the features you expect from LineageOS. The app was rearchitected heavily. Material You support has been added. The high-quality recorder (WAV format) now supports stereo, and there have been several threading fixes.

Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher - it also supports Google TV-style builds, and they are evaluating moving to it on supported devices in the future.

Multiple Google TV features, such as the much more appealing looking Two-Panel Settings application have been ported to LineageOS Android TV builds.

adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems.

service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems. Merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.

LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt-out.

A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.

Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 13, with new styling, and more seamless transitions/user experience.

LineageOS 20 Aperture, a new default camera app

If you've ever used the default camera app on LineageOS, you may have been disappointed. "Snap", the name of the app, was a fork of Qualcomm's own camera app, and they eventually moved to using the default AOSP camera app. It made use of the Camera2 API, which is simply too simplistic for most people. That's why Aperture is such a big deal.

Aperture makes use of the CameraX API, which has matured in recent years to become usable for a camera app in its entirety. Aperture is able to implement the following features thanks to it:

Auxiliary cameras support (device maintainers must enable it)

Video frame rate controls

Full control of EIS (electronic image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) settings

A leveler to check the device orientation angle

LineageOS 20 Build Roster

The following is the official build roster for the initial batch of the LineageOS 20 rollout, and if you have one of these devices, you'll be able to install LineageOS 20 soon.

Device name Wiki Maintainers ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL) Z01R rohanpurohit, Jackeagle, ThEMarD Fairphone 4 FP4 mikeioannina F(x)tec Pro¹ pro1 BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm Google Pixel 4a 5G bramble aleasto, mikeioannina Google Pixel 4a sunfish PeterCxy, cdesai, mikeioannina Google Pixel 4 flame cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson Google Pixel 4 XL coral cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson Google Pixel 5a barbet aleasto, mikeioannina Google Pixel 5 redfin aleasto, mikeioannina Lenovo Z5 Pro GT heart themard, optionaltoast Lenovo Z6 Pro zippo Lucchetto, themard Motorola edge 20 berlin npjohnson, SGCMarkus Motorola edge 30 dubai themard, sb6596 Motorola edge racer erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen Motorola edge s / moto g100 nio dianlujitao Motorola moto g 5G / one 5G ace kiev SyberHexen, Jleeblanch Motorola moto g 5G plus / one 5G nairo SyberHexen Motorola moto g6 plus evert Jleeblanch Motorola moto g7 play channel SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson Motorola moto g7 plus lake Jleeblanch, npjohnson Motorola moto g7 power ocean SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson Motorola moto g7 river erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen Motorola moto x4 payton erfanoabdi, ThEMarD Motorola moto z3 play beckham Jleeblanch Motorola one power chef Hasaber8 Nubia Mini 5G TP1803 ArianK16a, npjohnson OnePlus 5 cheeseburger trautamaki OnePlus 5T dumpling trautamaki, snc OnePlus 6 enchilada LuK1337 OnePlus 6T fajita EdwinMoq OnePlus 7 guacamoleb shantanu-sarkar OnePlus 7 Pro guacamole LuK1337, Tortel OnePlus 7T hotdogb LuK1337 OnePlus 7T Pro hotdog LuK1337 OnePlus 8 instantnoodle jabashque OnePlus 8 Pro instantnoodlep LuK1337 OnePlus 8T kebab LuK1337 OnePlus 9 lemonade mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus OnePlus 9 Pro lemonadep LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina Razer Phone 2 aura mikeioannina, npjohnson Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE) gts4lv bgcngm, LuK1337 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi) gts4lvwifi LuK1337, bgcngm Sony Xperia 1 II pdx203 hellobbn Xiaomi Mi 8 dipper infrag Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition ursa bgcngm Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro equuleus bgcngm Xiaomi Mi 8 SE xmsirius uixdess Xiaomi Mi 9 SE grus SebaUbuntu Xiaomi Mi CC 9 / Mi 9 Lite pyxis ceracz Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S polaris bgcngm Xiaomi Poco F1 beryllium bgcngm, warabhishek

Generic Targets

Just like the last couple of releases, the LineageOS team supports the Android Virtual Device (AVD), i.e. the default emulator environment provided by Android Studio, as a build target.LineageOS 19 added support for Android Automotive build targets as well. Developers can build Generic System Image (GSI) packages in both mobile and Android TV configurations too, although the official download portal will not host any such pre-compiled builds. This is because it is reliant on how well an OEM did (or didn't) comply with Treble's requirements to work.

What if my device is not listed here?

Just because your device isn’t listed here does not mean that you won't be able to enjoy LineageOS 20 right now. Because of its open-source nature, there are a number of unofficial builds for many devices on our forums, many of which will eventually end up becoming official builds as development progresses. What’s more: most of them are, by now, perfectly stable as daily drivers, with the occasional minor quirk.

How to upgrade to LineageOS 20 from an older version

If you’re not familiar with the process of installing custom ROMs or modifying your phone, you’ll first need to unlock the bootloader of your device and install an updated custom recovery, such as LineageOS Recovery or TWRP before attempting to do anything. Then, once official LineageOS 20 builds become available for your device, you’ll need to install them through that custom recovery environment. Device-specific instructions may vary, so check out the corresponding wiki for your device beforehand.

As for Google apps, they don’t come pre-installed on a LineageOS release. You need to pick a suitable GApps distribution and install it yourself.

Source: LineageOS blog