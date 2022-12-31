Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

LineageOS is a well-known player in the field of custom Android development. It was the successor to CyanogenMod and now supports a vast number of devices, providing a way for enthusiasts to customize and optimize their systems without being bogged down by heavy skins. The LineageOS team has recently released a major update, LineageOS 20, which is based on Android 13.

New features in LineageOS 20

LineageOS 20 comes with a lot of new features and enhancements:

  • Security patches from April 2022 to December 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through 20.
  • LineageOS now has a new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google’s (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer “to stock” camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices!
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 108.0.5359.79.
  • Completely redone volume panel in Android 13 and further developed the side pop-out expanding panel.
  • Fully support Generic Kernel Image and Linux 5.10 builds with full out-of-tree module support to match new AOSP conventions.
  • Lineage fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen many fixes and improvements.
  • Updater app has seen many bug fixes and improvements, along with a fancy new Android TV layout
  • Our web browser, Jelly has seen several bug fixes and improvements
  • More changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app they integrated some time back
  • More changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.
  • Recorder app has been adapted to account for Android’s built-in features, while still providing the features you expect from LineageOS.
    • The app was rearchitected heavily.
    • Material You support has been added.
    • The high-quality recorder (WAV format) now supports stereo, and there have been several threading fixes.

  • Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher - it also supports Google TV-style builds, and they are evaluating moving to it on supported devices in the future.
  • Multiple Google TV features, such as the much more appealing looking Two-Panel Settings application have been ported to LineageOS Android TV builds.
  • adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems.
  • Merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.
  • LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt-out.
  • A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.
  • Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 13, with new styling, and more seamless transitions/user experience.

LineageOS 20 Aperture, a new default camera app

If you've ever used the default camera app on LineageOS, you may have been disappointed. "Snap", the name of the app, was a fork of Qualcomm's own camera app, and they eventually moved to using the default AOSP camera app. It made use of the Camera2 API, which is simply too simplistic for most people. That's why Aperture is such a big deal.

Aperture makes use of the CameraX API, which has matured in recent years to become usable for a camera app in its entirety. Aperture is able to implement the following features thanks to it:

  • Auxiliary cameras support (device maintainers must enable it)
  • Video frame rate controls
  • Full control of EIS (electronic image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) settings
  • A leveler to check the device orientation angle

LineageOS 20 Build Roster

The following is the official build roster for the initial batch of the LineageOS 20 rollout, and if you have one of these devices, you'll be able to install LineageOS 20 soon.

Device name

Wiki

Maintainers

ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Z01R

rohanpurohit, Jackeagle, ThEMarD

Fairphone 4

FP4

mikeioannina

F(x)tec Pro¹

pro1

BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm

Google Pixel 4a 5G

bramble

aleasto, mikeioannina

Google Pixel 4a

sunfish

PeterCxy, cdesai, mikeioannina

Google Pixel 4

flame

cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson

Google Pixel 4 XL

coral

cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson

Google Pixel 5a

barbet

aleasto, mikeioannina

Google Pixel 5

redfin

aleasto, mikeioannina

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

heart

themard, optionaltoast

Lenovo Z6 Pro

zippo

Lucchetto, themard

Motorola edge 20

berlin

npjohnson, SGCMarkus

Motorola edge 30

dubai

themard, sb6596

Motorola edge

racer

erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen

Motorola edge s / moto g100

nio

dianlujitao

Motorola moto g 5G / one 5G ace

kiev

SyberHexen, Jleeblanch

Motorola moto g 5G plus / one 5G

nairo

SyberHexen

Motorola moto g6 plus

evert

Jleeblanch

Motorola moto g7 play

channel

SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson

Motorola moto g7 plus

lake

Jleeblanch, npjohnson

Motorola moto g7 power

ocean

SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson

Motorola moto g7

river

erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen

Motorola moto x4

payton

erfanoabdi, ThEMarD

Motorola moto z3 play

beckham

Jleeblanch

Motorola one power

chef

Hasaber8

Nubia Mini 5G

TP1803

ArianK16a, npjohnson

OnePlus 5

cheeseburger

trautamaki

OnePlus 5T

dumpling

trautamaki, snc

OnePlus 6

enchilada

LuK1337

OnePlus 6T

fajita

EdwinMoq

OnePlus 7

guacamoleb

shantanu-sarkar

OnePlus 7 Pro

guacamole

LuK1337, Tortel

OnePlus 7T

hotdogb

LuK1337

OnePlus 7T Pro

hotdog

LuK1337

OnePlus 8

instantnoodle

jabashque

OnePlus 8 Pro

instantnoodlep

LuK1337

OnePlus 8T

kebab

LuK1337

OnePlus 9

lemonade

mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus

OnePlus 9 Pro

lemonadep

LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina

Razer Phone 2

aura

mikeioannina, npjohnson

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)

gts4lv

bgcngm, LuK1337

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

gts4lvwifi

LuK1337, bgcngm

Sony Xperia 1 II

pdx203

hellobbn

Xiaomi Mi 8

dipper

infrag

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

ursa

bgcngm

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

equuleus

bgcngm

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

xmsirius

uixdess

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

grus

SebaUbuntu

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 / Mi 9 Lite

pyxis

ceracz

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

polaris

bgcngm

Xiaomi Poco F1

beryllium

bgcngm, warabhishek

Generic Targets

Just like the last couple of releases, the LineageOS team supports the Android Virtual Device (AVD), i.e. the default emulator environment provided by Android Studio, as a build target.LineageOS 19 added support for Android Automotive build targets as well. Developers can build Generic System Image (GSI) packages in both mobile and Android TV configurations too, although the official download portal will not host any such pre-compiled builds. This is because it is reliant on how well an OEM did (or didn't) comply with Treble's requirements to work.

What if my device is not listed here?

Just because your device isn’t listed here does not mean that you won't be able to enjoy LineageOS 20 right now. Because of its open-source nature, there are a number of unofficial builds for many devices on our forums, many of which will eventually end up becoming official builds as development progresses. What’s more: most of them are, by now, perfectly stable as daily drivers, with the occasional minor quirk.

How to upgrade to LineageOS 20 from an older version

If you’re not familiar with the process of installing custom ROMs or modifying your phone, you’ll first need to unlock the bootloader of your device and install an updated custom recovery, such as LineageOS Recovery or TWRP before attempting to do anything. Then, once official LineageOS 20 builds become available for your device, you’ll need to install them through that custom recovery environment. Device-specific instructions may vary, so check out the corresponding wiki for your device beforehand.

As for Google apps, they don’t come pre-installed on a LineageOS release. You need to pick a suitable GApps distribution and install it yourself.

Source: LineageOS blog