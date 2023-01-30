LineageOS 20 is already available for a plethora of devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Sony, and even Google. Keeping the modding spirit alive, more devices are constantly being added to the list. The second generation Pixel phones are the latest Google devices to get the official support of the latest LineageOS release based on Android 13.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL got their last official OS update from Google in 2020, taking it to Android 11. However, the phones are far from fading into oblivion due to consistent support from the aftermarket development community. The team at LineageOS has also added four additional smartphones to the official LineageOS 20 roster: the BQ Aquaris X, BQ Aquaris X Pro, Nubia Z17, and Nubia Z18 Mini.

Apart from the aforementioned phones, two Android TV boxes can now run official LineageOS 20 builds. The first one is the Askey-made Google ADT-3 Developer Kit, which is not exactly a consumer device. The Dynalink TV Box, however, is quite a popular choice among the Android TV community.

If you own any of these devices and would like to upgrade to Android 13, you can download the ROM from the links in the table below. The wiki links mentioned below will take you to the respective device pages, where you'll find the LineageOS recovery image, the flashable ZIP file, and flashing instructions for your device.

Official support from the LineageOS team means builds will be compiled from the project's source code, signed using the team's signing keys, and distributed through their servers, rather than having all of these steps done by individual maintainers. There are plenty of custom ROMs available on the XDA forums from many talented developers, but people still flock to LineageOS because of its organizational structure and build delivery. Furthermore, the team values stability above all else and works to ensure that all hardware that works on the stock firmware will also work after flashing their build.