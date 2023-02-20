For some people, even Google's version of Android isn't perfect. While the lack of a heavy-handed skin is welcome, many users will find shortcomings on vanilla Android that they'd like to tweak. In case you're rocking the Pixel 6 or 7 and you're ready to say goodbye to the software updates from Google a little early, why not hop on the LineageOS train?

Nightly builds of LineageOS 20 are now available for the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, ready to flash at your convenience. The vanilla Pixel 6 has also been added to the roster, but the build server has yet to produce a ready-to-flash package for the device at the time of writing.

The table linked below has everything you need. Clicking on the wiki link corresponding to your device will take you to the device page, where the ROM zip and flashing instructions are provided. In case your Pixel 6/7 is running the first Developer Preview of Android 14, you must downgrade to stable Android 13 firmware before transitioning to LineageOS.

Since LineageOS doesn't come with Google apps pre-installed, you'll have to download and flash a GApps package if you wish to use any Google apps. To do so, head over to our guide on how to download and install the latest GApps for further instructions. Before you do any of that, make sure to take a full backup of your data.

Considering the fact that Google Tensor is a new playground even for veteran custom ROM developers, the overall experience unlikely to be entirely flawless and the releases might have a few bugs hiding in dark corners. With that said, official Lineage nightlies are comparatively better suited for prime time than that term usually implies, hence you can jump on the bandwagon without worrying much.