Custom ROM projects like LineageOS can be a fantastic way to give another lease on life to an aging device, like we saw with the Pixel 2 series and its ability to run Android 13, all thanks to an official build of LineageOS 20. Luckily, you don't have to wait for the manufacturer to drop support before you start tinkering with custom ROMs, as they're just as good for trying out a more modern phone with some heavy OEM skin. This is somewhat the situation today, as we check out the new LineageOS 20 plans for a few relatively recent devices.

The latest devices to make it to the official LineageOS 20 build roster include the OnePlus 9R, Sony Xperia 5 II, 2019's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Wi-Fi, and the Redmi Note 9. Among them, the Samsung tablet is stuck at Android 11 with One UI 3.1, so you can definitely install LineageOS 20 to revive it. The Sony and Redmi ones on the list are still receiving occasional security updates; however, their makers take their sweet time rolling out new releases.

As for the OnePlus 9R, the company has already rolled OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, but the update is filled with stability issues and is clearly still a work in progress. Until the OEM gets its act together, you can give LineageOS a try.

Apart from extending LineageOS 20 support to these four devices, the LineageOS team has added the Motorola Edge 2021 to the LineageOS 19 build roster.

Irrespective of the device you own, you can find the installation steps and general instructions on the LineageOS wiki. And remember that you'll need to separately install Gapps on your phone after flashing the release, since Google's apps and services are not a part of the ROM.