LineageOS is one of the best custom ROMs available, bringing new versions of Android and a lightweight, near-stock experience to a variety of phones and tablets from different OEMs. Since its release in December, the latest iteration of the aftermarket software, LineageOS 20, has steadily expanded its reach. The development team has now added support for four more devices, including the Poco X3, SHIFT SHIFT6mq, Xiaomi Mi 6, and the Mi Mix 2.

The following table includes links to the LineageOS wiki for the newly added devices, along with links to their XDA forum pages. You can download LineageOS 20 from the wiki link for your device and install it by following the instructions provided on the page and/or the corresponding forum thread.

Besides the aforementioned phones, the Motorola One Fusion Plus (liber), Xiaomi Mi 11i/Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro (haydn), Mi 11 Lite 5G (renoir), and the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE/11 LE (lisa) are now supported under LineageOS 19 (based on Android 12). There's a high chance that these devices might be upgraded to LineageOS 20 later, as the maintainers continue working on the port, but we'll have to wait and see.

To install LineageOS, you'll need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your device. Matter of fact, the LineageOS team also provides device-specific recovery images to make the installation process as seamless as possible.

Next, you might also need to flash a Google apps (GApps) package since it's not bundled with the ROM. If you're not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device. Needless to say, remember to take a backup of your data before starting the transition or you may lose it during the installation.