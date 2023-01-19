LineageOS 20 has been with us for some time now. The popular custom ROM not only helps legacy and lower-end phones get a taste of the latest Android, but it also provides even more capable devices with an alternative firmware option. The last time we covered the project, it added support for the SHIFT SHIFT6mq and a handful of phones from Xiaomi. Since then, many more devices have made their way to the official roster.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung rolled out stable builds of One UI 5 based on Android 14 to the Galaxy A72 and the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 back in November last year. But if you're not a fan of the new UI and would like to run a near-stock version of Android 13 on your device, give LineageOS 20 a shot. This port is maintained by XDA Recognized Developer Simon1511.

LineageOS 20 for the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and A72 - XDA discussion thread

Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus

If you are still rocking a Nokia 6.1 or its "Plus" variant, you can try out the fantastic LineageOS 20 release by XDA Recognized Developers npjohnson and theimpulson. Since this is an official port, all the core functionalities appear to be present, so you can surely give it a try to breathe new life into these aging devices.

LineageOS 20 for the Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus - XDA discussion thread

Motorola One Action and Motorola One Vision

The Exynos 9609-powered Motorola One Action and Motorola One Vision can now run official builds of LineageOS 20 as well, courtesy of XDA Recognized Developers Stricted and npjohnson. Motorola didn't update the device duo beyond Android 11, but they are perfectly capable to run modern Android versions, as shown by the aftermarket development community.

If you’re a proud owner of any of the aforementioned devices and want to replace the OEM software with LineageOS 20, follow the wiki link corresponding to your model from the table below and download the latest nightly build. Also, make sure to read through the installation instructions posted by the maintainer(s).

Automated builds should start rolling out for these devices in the next few days or weeks.

Before you proceed, make sure you have an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on the target device. As usual, you’ll also need to install a Google apps (GApps) package since it’s not bundled with the ROM. If you’re not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device.