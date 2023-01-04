The LineageOS developers have been hard at work extending LineageOS 20 builds based on Android 13 to more devices. After releasing the first set of official builds for more than 50 devices last week, the team has now a few more phones in the roster, including the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, and the Xperia XZ3.

The Xperia XZ2 family and the Xperia XZ3 were released in the same year, with Android 8.0 Oreo and Android 9.0 Pie on board, respectively. Although Sony seeded upgrades to Android 10 to these devices, but no further official OS updates were offered. Despite some hacks needed to port the latest Android release, XDA Senior Member dtrunk90 has managed to bring Android 13 to each of these devices.

If you own any of the above devices and would like to try out LineageOS 20, you can download the latest nightly build from the wiki links given below:

At the time of publishing the article, the ROM ZIP files aren't ready for download. Nonetheless, the patch adding the devices to the build server has been merged, so the builds should be up soon.

It goes without saying that you must have an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your device in order to install this ROM. As with most custom ROMs, you’ll also need to install a Google apps (GApps) package since it’s not bundled with the ROM. If you’re not sure, check out our guide on how to pick and install the right GApps package for your device.

Before you go ahead and flash LineageOS 20 on your phone, make sure you thoroughly read the installation instructions and other linked documentation, including the prerequisites and special boot modes. Also, make sure to take a backup of your data before you start the process, as you have to completely wipe the target device during the installation.

Source: LineageOS Gerrit