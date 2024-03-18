Key Takeaways LinkedIn adding ranked games for company competition, allowing employees to boost company overall rank with scores.

Mixed opinions on LinkedIn integrating games, with some seeing potential for education-based gaming on the platform.

Feature is in progress, so there will be a bit of a wait until gaming officially arrives on LinkedIn.

Are you the best gamer in your business? Do you think the people you work with would be able to take down another company? If so, you're about to have a chance to prove your skills. The popular job-oriented social network LinkedIn is adding games to its platform, and it will feature a ranking system that allows companies to pit their workers against one another.

LinkedIn is getting online ranked games

The news broke on X after Nima Owji, an independent app researcher, found evidence of LinkedIn adding games to its platform. Not only will workers be able to play games while applying for jobs, but any employee scores will boost the overall rank of the company.

Replies to the post have had mixed opinions. Some claim that the point of LinkedIn is that it's a work-oriented space that should be free of distractions like games. Others, however, see the potential of having companies go up against one another with games, and some see the advantages of having education-based games that can teach people as they play.

Regardless of your stance on the topic, the feature is still very much a work in progress, so we'll still have a little time to wait until we see gaming on LinkedIn.