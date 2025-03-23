Anyone can use Linux today. Gone are the myths surrounding its steep learning curve (outside of something like Arch) and some excellent distros are available for those who have yet to visit the command-line interface (CLI). If you're considering the switch from Windows or macOS, I've rounded up a few of my favorite beginner-friendly Linux-based operating systems that almost anyone can use. Don't let this list fool you into believing these are basic distros. Once up and running, you'll have the full power (and versatility) of Linux at your fingertips.

7 Debian

The base of many distros