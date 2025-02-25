You're finally ready to leave Microsoft's ecosystem and try the dreaded Linux, but which distribution (distro) should you use? Like many things in the open source community, you have an almost abundance of choice, with heavy hitters like Ubuntu and newcomers including Pop!_OS. Although there's no wrong answer for which distro you should use as your first Linux installation, I've rounded up some of my personal favorites that should make the switch easy for Windows users.

4 Pop!_OS

Great for gaming

If there's one distro you should pick for the best Linux gaming experience, it would have to be Pop!_OS from System76. This distro was built from the ground up for gaming, rocking the latest drivers from GPU vendors and the community, a custom desktop environment to replace GNOME and better control over how the OS performs without relying on other sources and teams. Pop!_OS may have a strange name, but it's among the most streamlined distros.

The Pop!_OS team focuses on performance, ensuring the team gets as many in-game frames as possible from vast hardware configurations. Advanced features such as automatic tiling and swap file management are included with the Linux-based OS to ensure your PC is running as fast as it can with the latest and most demanding PC games. Gaming on Linux used to have undesired results, but it has come a long way with Valve and Proton.

3 Fedora

A fresh new start