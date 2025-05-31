The first thing I install after booting up Linux is Midnight Commander (or mc). It’s a feature-rich, full-screen, text-mode file manager that lets you copy, move, and delete files and entire directory trees, search for files, and execute commands in a subshell. It also includes an internal viewer, editor, and diff viewer. Originally released in 1994, Midnight Commander continues to receive new features and improvements even in 2025.

Every Linux user I’ve spoken to considers Midnight Commander the go-to tool for managing files in a console. Some even call it one of the most powerful file managers in existence. I wholeheartedly agree, having used it for about a year now.

The Dual Pane interface is great

It allows side-by-side directory browsing