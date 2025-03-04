We often read about how Windows has software and tools that Linux doesn't have a viable alternative to, but this has become almost moot. The same could be said for Windows, to an extent. Linux has the best open-source support out of all platforms, and a few things available for the penguin platform aren't on Windows — or if they are, they're nowhere near as good. Here's my shortlist of things I'd miss switching from a Linux distro to Windows on my primary PC.

5 Desktop managers

Customize til your heart's content