Linux is known for handling hardware and software issues well and not displaying BSOD (short for Blue Screen of Death) error messages, as observed in Microsoft's Windows. There is no change in how well Linux handles those issues, but believe it or not, BSODs are coming soon to your Linux computers with the release of systemd version 255.

If you're unfamiliar with systemd, it manages system services and is the first process that starts when you boot your Linux computer. It's currently the default init system in many popular Linux distros and offers better system responsiveness, reliability, and maintainability than the traditional init system. And now with the release of systemd version 255, the maintainability of Linux could be more robust because of the arrival of the BSOD on screens.

If you're a Linux user, what this means is that your computer will display a full-screen error message on boot failures. The BSOD screen will also include a QR code that you can scan with your phone and get more information on what might have caused the boot failure. And as reported by Phoronix, version 255 of systemd will "soon" be rolled out to what's called rolling-release Linux distributions, including some popular names like Arch Linux, Majaro Linux, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

However, if you're using Ubuntu or distros that release software updates at fixed intervals, you might have to wait a little more than those using rolling-release Linux distributions.

Besides the introduction of BSOD error message, systemd version 255 comes with a plethora of noteworthy changes, including the introduction of "systemd-pcrlock", which 'allows managing local TPM2 PCR policies for PCRs 0-7 and similar.' It also has a new tool called "systemd-vmspawn" that provides the same interfaces and functionalities for VMs similar to what systemd-nspawn provides for containers.