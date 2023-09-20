LISEN 240W USB-C cable $7 $20 Save $13 You can never have enough USB-C cables, especially if you're planning on buying a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. This USB-C cable 2-pack bundle provides phenomenal value with charging speeds that max out at 240W. $7 at Amazon

There are many great USB-C cable options available, but if you're looking for cables that are durable, perform well, and are priced affordably, look no further than this 2-pack from Lisen that now comes in at just $7. While this bundle normally costs $20, right now for a limited time, you can save 65% off, just make sure to clip the digital coupon before check out.

What's great about this Lisen 240W USB-C cable bundle?

The price is going to be what really catches the eye, but you're also getting some really good cables with this bundle. While you can use these cables to charge up your USB-C devices, you're going to see a lot of benefit with products that can take advantage of higher charging speeds. These cables support a maximum charge rate up to 240W.

This is great for phones, but also extremely valuable if you're looking to charge larger devices like tablets and laptops. In addition to the quick charging speeds, you're going to be getting cables with increased durability thanks to the reinforced braided interior and nylon exterior sheath.

Lisen states that its cables have been tested to withstand up to 48,000 bends, and have a "tensile strength capable of withstanding 175 pounds." For this bundle you're going to be getting two six foot USB-C cables that are perfect for charging up all your devices. Just make sure you have a capable charger to maximize the speeds. If you don't be sure to check out some great options here.

With that said, this cable bundle is a great option, and is going to be a hot seller at its current $7 price point. Just make sure to clip the coupon to save an additional 30% off its current sale price.