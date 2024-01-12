LISEN USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable 60W 3-Pack Use code "43CXDIRO" $6 $10 Save $4 Don't miss out on this 3-pack of USB-C cables from Lisen for just $5.69 after discount. You won't find a better deal.a $6 at Amazon

You can never have enough USB-C cables - one for the home, the car, the office, the list really goes on. Sure, you can carry around one cable, but having one in each location is so much more convenient. While some USB-C cables can be expensive, if you're looking for some that excel at charging, then you're in luck, because this Lisen 3-pack is now just $5.69 for a limited time.

What's great about the Lisen 3-pack USB-C cable bundle?

Well, as stated before, the first thing that's really going to catch your eye is the price. While this cable bundle normally retails for $9.99, you can now score a fantastic discount by using code "43CXDIRO" during check out. This will bring the price down by 43%, dropping it to just $5.69.

As far as what you get, you're going to get three 6.6 foot USB-C to USB-C cables, which are perfect for charging all your modern devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. When it comes to the maximum charging speed of the cables, you're looking at 60W, which can easily handle smaller devices. But it's also great for larger devices like laptops too.

In order to take advantage of these fantastic charging speeds, you're going to need a PD charger or GaN charger to maximize the cable. Of course, if you still have your charger from the factory, don't worry, these cables can also be used with slower chargers as well without any issues.

When it comes to durability, Lisen states that these cables can handle quite a bit, with internal testing that has shown these cables can easily withstand up to 40,000 bends. Furthermore, if you plan to pack these cables and take them with you for daily use, you can feel confident that they'll survive and still look good, thanks to the outer sheath and its protective properties made from cotton yarn.

So if you've been looking to pick up a bundle of cables for cheap, than look no further than this Lisen 3-pack for just $5.69. Remember, you'll need to enter the discount code to secure the cheaper price, so make sure you pop in code "43CXDIRO" during check out.