LISEN USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable 60W 3-Pack Apple coupon code "30NKZ7LG" before check out $6 $10 Save $4 If you've been looking for a good set of cables for your smartphone, tablet, or laptop — look no further than the Lisen 3-pack that's going to come in at just $6 for a limited time during Amazon's Prime Day sales event. $6 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is in full effect with plenty of great deals on laptops, smartphones, TVs, and more. Of course, with all the gadgets we already own, there's always a good chance that you're going to need some more charging cables — and what better way to stock up than this incredible deal on Lisen's 3-pack of USB-C 60W cables. For a limited time, you can score this cable bundle for just $6, which is 40% off its regular price. Just make sure to apply coupon code "30NKZ7LG" before checking out to save big.

As far as the cables go, Lisen has a pretty good reputation, offering a wide assortment of accessories for smartphones and tablets. This cable bundle comes in just one color, light gray, and you get a set of three 6.6 foot cables with USB-C ports on both ends. The exterior of the cable is protected thanks to a braided cotton that surrounds the core. The cable has been tested with durability set at over 50,000+ insertions thanks to laser welding that keeps the tip secured to the cable.

As mentioned before, this cable can support chargers up to 60W, which means it's the perfect cable for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. For the most part, you're not going to find a better deal on USB-C cables. So if you've been thinking about picking up some, be sure to grab them during Prime Day.