There are a lot of USB cables on the market, but not all are created equal. While there are plenty of cheap alternatives, you're going to want to try and purchase ones that offer excellent durability, great speed, and safe charging.

With that said, we have some excellent USB cable options for your devices, but sometimes, they can be a little on the pricey side. Luckily, we've still got you covered if you're looking for the best bang for the buck. For a limited time, you can score this Lisen 3-pack USB-C bundle for just $6.

The bundle comes with three 6.6 foot USB-C cables that support a maximum charging speed of 60W. For most smartphones that's going to plenty fast. For example, if you're using a modern iPhone, you're going to be able to charge up to a little over 80% in around 40 minutes.

Furthermore, you can use these cables for your favorite tablet or laptop and get impressive charging speeds with a supported adapter as well. But that's not all that you're looking for when investing in a cable, as durability becomes key if you're trying to keep one around for a long time. Luckily, the Lisen cables have been tested and have been shown to withstand up to 40,000 bends.

In addition, you get cotton yarn material on the exterior to protect the inner materials, and multiple tests have been ran to make sure that your cable will survive in the long run while being safe to use. So if this all sounds good to you, be sure to pick up a set, and enter code "41LEYSMM" during check out to drop the price down to just $6 for a limited time.