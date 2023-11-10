LISEN USB-C Charger Cable 5-Pack Use code "4529N2MQ" to save $10 $18 Save $8 A set of five USB-C cables in varying lengths that comes in at just $10 for a limited time. $10 at Amazon

If you're fortunate to have multiple USB-C devices in your life, you'll know how easy and convenient it is to be able to charge with just one cable. Of course, if you have smartphones, tablets, and even computers that use USB-C, chances are, you also have multiple chargers and lots of USB-C cables lying around.

With that said, you can never have enough cables, and when there's a great deal, it's a good time to buy, just to freshen up your old stock and get rid of some older ones. Right now, you can score this 5-pack of USB-C cables for just $10. The bundle includes two 3.3 foot cables, two 6.6 foot cables, and one ten foot cable. A great variety that's perfect for use in home, car, or at the office. Just be quick because this deal won't last long.

As far as the cables go, you're going to get cables that support up to 60W charging, which means theses are going to be great for all devices. You're going to get excellent durability thanks to the cable's exterior, which is covered by a braided cloth that prevents fraying and damage. Furthermore, the laser welded connectors should be able to last awhile, as they're tested to withstand up to 13 kilograms.

If the points above don't instill enough confidence, Lisen, the company producing the cables, offers a 24-month warranty for its cables, meaning you can get into contact with the company, and they'll get things sorted out if anything were to happen. If interested, you can score this sweet discout by using coupon code "4529N2MQ" during check out to save and drop the price down to just $10.