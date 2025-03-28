You can launch your favorite apps from the Windows taskbar or scroll through the Start menu to find what you want. The taskbar is more efficient. However, have you thought about using a launcher specific to your apps? There are some good launchers out there that offer more functionality than finding apps.

For example, I am partial to the Everything app for finding items on my PC. Still, after using Listary for a while, I am changing my mind since it offers some cool functionality not included with Everything. It combines an app launcher and a file and folder search utility. It’s also light on system resources and responsive. It can also improve your productivity since Windows Search is still slow and unreliable in Windows 11. It also includes some superb File Explorer integration and allows you to search in a directory by simply starting to type. You aren’t always required to use the feature, but it's an excellent tool for improving productivity when you need it. Here's a look at other reasons you should use Listary on Windows.

Related 8 reasons to stop using Windows Search and use Everything instead Windows search can be a drag. For a better search experience, check out Everything from Voidtools.

6 Find and launch apps

Easy app launching from a central location