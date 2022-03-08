Live baseball is coming to Apple TV Plus, whenever we get baseball again

Today at its Peek Performance event, Apple announced Friday Night Baseball. Just like Amazon has offered with its Prime Video service, the Cupertino firm is going to start offering live baseball. As you can probably tell from the name, it’s going to be on Friday nights.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

There will be two games every week, but moreover, Apple seems to be pulling off something that no other streaming service provider can. It’s going to provide these two games every week without any local restrictions, also known as blackout restrictions.

If you live in New York, then you’ve seen blackout restrictions on Yankees and Mets games. That means that if you want to watch a game on MLB.TV, you can’t because those rights are exclusive to cable broadcasters. What’s even worse is that if you live in central U.S., you could have to deal with blackout restrictions for five or six teams. This is a pretty big deal, and hopefully other providers are able to follow suit.

Of course, for any of this to actually happen, there’s one key piece of the puzzle that’s missing: actual baseball being played. If you’re a fan, then you know that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association are in a lockout. That means that until a new collective bargaining agreement is formed, business grinds to a halt. The first week of regular season games have already been canceled, and it looks like that will be extended with no sign of a deal in sight.

But whenever we do get new baseball, you’ll be able to watch it on Apple TV Plus, and if you’re a fan, more options to watch is always a good thing.

