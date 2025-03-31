The rise of live service games, or 'forever games' is one that has, without question, changed the video game industry forever. It was a change that happened slowly at first, and then all at once, after the rise of what will probably go down as the biggest 'forever' game there ever was in Fortnite.

Don't get me wrong, I've got nothing against the fact that millions of people love to play Fortnite, and derive joy from it. That it's now a place where people can make games of their own, and that it's a huge part of social interaction for young people.

Epic made a game that people like. I can't be mad about that, I'm not trying to fight a fake culture war on the internet. What I can be mad about though, and what I am mad about, is the impact the success of 'forever' games had on the bean-counters at video game studios and publishers, who all seem to share a single-brain cell that tells them all to try and make the next Fortnite.

Forever games aren't alone in making the video game industry worse, but they surely haven't made it better.

3 It's your life for a live service

Taxes, dying, and daily challenges are the only certain things in life.

Source: Epic Games

Finding success in video games has always been about trying to get players to buy a game, instead of something else. Which is also just how any competitive market works, but in video games it's less about buying one game over another than it was. Now, it's about trying to get players to buy games, instead of spending more time on the free-to-play live service juggernauts that take up the majority of players' time.

Consider how January 2025 went for the video game industry, in terms of where players spent their time. In the US, for people playing on consoles (Xbox and PlayStation), Circana analyst Mat Piscatella reported that more than 40% of player time was spent on one of 10 live service games. 70% of all players that month played at least one of those top 10 games.

Yes, those are just numbers for the US, and just over one month, but it's a huge sign as to what game makers are up against nowadays. Live service games keep audiences engaged with daily challenges, battle passes, limited-time events, and constant updates to keep players coming back. And they can keep coming back without having to spend a cent, if they don't want to.

Though, as we've known since Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, people will pay for small, inconsequential additions to their games if they think it looks cool. Cosmetic microtransactions are so normalized that they're part of gaming's social culture, where everyone wants to try and have the latest skins and designs, to make their player avatar feel more personalized.

That's all fine and well, but it's an economic structure that has made it infinitely more difficult for standard, and what are now called, 'premium games,' to stand out against games like Fortnite, Roblox, Apex Legends, Valorant, etc. That leads to the big reason why live service games are making the industry worse.

2 Double-A games are gone, it's either triple-A or indie with no in-between

When every game is 'go big or go home,' none of them can 'go big.'