I know, and understand why, the general reaction you get from players when you start telling them about a live service game is a massive groan. The reality is that the biggest examples players have for live service titles are the ones that do everything they can to gouge their player base.

It's heartening to know, however, that not every live service game is built the same. There are live service games out there that consistently provide their players with fun and engaging content on a regular basis, and don't try to shove an ad for the battle pass or a new skin to buy every five minutes you're spending with the game.

These four games are some prominent examples that deserve to be shouted out for showing that there are other ways forward beyond monetizing a game in to the ground.

4 No Man's Sky

The sky isn't the limit, it's just the beginning.