Live Text gains several new features in iOS 16, including video support

WWDC 2022 is currently underway, and Apple has already made a bunch of important software announcements. In addition to announcing brand new features as part of iOS 16, Apple is also improving the existing features. Live Text, which was introduced last year with iOS 15 as a direct competitor to Google Lens, is gaining several new features, including support for videos, Quick Actions, and more.

Most notably, Live Text now works with videos. You can now pause a video at any frame and interact with the Text. For example, if you’re watching a tutorial and you want to take a quick note of what’s on screen, you can use Live Text to copy Text and save it to your note-taking app.

Another big addition is Quick Actions, which will allow users to quickly perform things like currency conversion and language translation in photos.

“Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize Text in images across iOS, and it is now expanding to include video. Users can pause a video on any frame and interact with Text. Live Text also adds the ability for users to quickly convert currency, translate Text, and more,” Apple said in a blog post.

In addition, Live Text now integrates with Apple’s Translate app with the new camera view. Finally, Apple is releasing a Live Text API for developers to help them easily grab Text straight from videos and photos.

New Live Text features will arrive later this year as part of iOS 16, which is currently available as a developer preview. iOS 16 brings many new enhancements to the table, including a redesigned Lock Screen with a Material You flair, new iMessage features, improved Focus mode, etc.

