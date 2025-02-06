I'm as much a fan of Wallpaper Engine as the next guy, thanks to the amazing value it provides for a one-time purchase of $4. With limitless wallpapers, easy discovery, and tons of editing options, it's one of the best wallpaper apps for PC users. However, you might not want to shell out $4 for a wallpaper app, and that's completely understandable. In that case, Lively Wallpaper might be just the right thing for you. It's an open-source project that's getting better with support from the public, and it has some more advantages over Wallpaper Engine.

4 It's free and open-source

FOSS ftw

I get it, sometimes paying for stuff sucks. Even I took a long time to become comfortable with the $4 fee for Wallpaper Engine, before which I was using random images as wallpapers. If you want much of the same experience as that of Wallpaper Engine, but without the cost, Lively Wallpaper is the best option available. For a free and open-source project, it's pretty impressive.

It not only allows you to apply pre-installed animated and interactive wallpapers on Windows, but you can also set pretty much any GIF or video as your wallpaper. It supports WebGL, so you can even create dynamic webpages using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and slap them on your screen to truly make your desktop your own.

If you don't need the additional features of Wallpaper Engine, such as creating your own wallpapers and browsing wallpapers through Steam Workshop, Lively Wallpaper can be more than enough to beautify your desktop.

3 The UI is objectively cleaner

You've struggled with Wallpaper Engine too