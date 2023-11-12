Liverpool might be in the UEFA Champions League this season after a long time away from the hallowed sporting competition, but they're on a run of bad performances at home in the Premier League. They are still sitting third in the standings though, tied with Arsenal but with a goal advantage.

This weekend, they're at home at Anfield, playing midtable Brentford, who are scrappily holding on to 9th place ahead of Chelsea. With victories in their last three outings, The Bees are looking to take a high-profile win over Liverpool. One can't count Liverpool out at home though, as the crowd at Anfield is almost as good as an additional player on the pitch.

When and where?

Liverpool hosts Brentford for the Premier League matchday 12 on Sunday, November 12. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET, and 2 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once your locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

How to stream Brentford FC at Liverpool FC in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Brentford take on Liverpool live, Peacock Premium is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on NBC or the USA Network in the US, and that means Peacock Premium is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access for $5.99 on the ad-supported tier, or $11.99 for ad-free, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. The game will also be carried by any other streaming services that carry NBC and the USA Network, like Sling TV's Blue package.

How to watch Liverpool and Brentford in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. Coverage starts from 2:00 p.m. GMT, and can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, or streamed from the Sky Go app or the Sky Sports website. Remember you'll need a subscription to Sky Entertainment first, at £26 per month, then Sky Sports is another £25 on top of that.