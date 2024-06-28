Key Takeaways LM Studio allows running LLMs locally on your computer.

Currently, LM Studio for Snapdragon X Elite runs on CPU, with NPU support planned for future updates.

Snapdragon X Elite's AI capabilities enable running models with up to 13B parameters, offering various LLM options.

For running Large Language Models (LLMs) locally on your computer, there's arguably no better software than LM Studio. LLMs like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot all run in the cloud, which basically means they run on somebody else's computer. Not only that, they're particularly costly to run, and that's why all of them have a paid tier option that'll set you back $20 a month. However, LM Studio makes it possible for you to run a ton of different models locally, and now it's here officially for Snapdragon X Elite laptops.

LM Studio runs on the CPU currently on Snapdragon X Elite

NPU support is planned

Right now, LM Studio for the Snapdragon X Elite only runs on the CPU, but it will soon run on the NPU as well. You can play around with some of the settings in LM Studio to get it run faster on the CPU currently, but it's expected that NPU support should speed things up considerably. Even if it doesn't get faster, it should at least make it more efficient to run.

Qualcomm has repeatedly said that the Snapdragon X Elite's AI capabilities allowed for it to run models locally of up to 13B parameters. There are 13B parameter versions of Llama 3 and WizardLM for example, and there are countless other community-trained LLMs out there that would fit into that 13B limitation. Plus, models that run in LM Studio are capable of producing any output, including content that models like ChatGPT would require "jailbreaking" for.

If you want to give LM Studio on the Snapdragon X Elite a try, you can, but it's currently in a "technology preview release" meaning that there may be bugs or other issues with it. You can download the ARM64 version of LM Studio below.

