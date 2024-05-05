Key Takeaways Lockpicking robot can crack a 5-pin lock, but it takes 6 days - not ideal for quick break-ins.

With the current AI and robotics craze sweeping the world, we're seeing people using them for both good and evil. And while there are a lot of moral debates over whether or not an automatic lockpicker should be made or not, someone has already created one. However, don't worry about a Terminator-like figure breaking into your house at night, as it takes this robot 6 days to break into a 5-pin lock.

The slow-going lockpicking robot that could

As spotted by Hackaday, this robot is the invention of Sparks and Code on YouTube. They're by no means a novice at DIY, with their channel featuring tons of cool gadgets built from scratch. Now, their latest video features a lockpicking robot that can do its job without a pick. Instead of pushing each pin up individually, the robot uses wires to push all five up at the same time. It then goes through each possible iteration of the lock's pins until it strikes gold.

This all sounds very good until you learn how long it will take to achieve this. The creator estimates that it will take around 6 days for it to break open a five-pin lock, as the process can take some time. As such, you won't see this robot in any Mission Impossible movies any time soon. However, given how much work the project took, plus how it will automatically pick a lock if you wait long enough, we think this is still a huge win for Sparks and Code. They do have a manual version of their lockpicker which you operate by hand, and they do have ideas on how to improve the formula, but as of now, they're understandably a bit sick of working with locks. We'll just have to wait and see what happens when they pick the hobby back up.