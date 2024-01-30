Whether due to the boring nature of modern design or an overall sense of nostalgia, retro tech is on the rise. Modern products are taking cues from older eras, like the Nothing Phone 2 or the Analogue Pocket, while still offering modern features. In the world of mechanical keyboards, a comparable product is the Lofree Block. It's a 98-key mechanical keyboard that can be used wired or wirelessly, resembles computer keyboards from decades ago, and has the specs of the best keyboards today on the inside.

I'm someone who types thousands of words per day, five days a week, 52 weeks per year. I've also tested great keyboards, from mechanical boards to travel keyboards to integrated laptop keyboards. But until testing out the Lofree Block, I had yet to discover a keyboard that made typing itself fun. It's hard to pinpoint what about the Lofree Block makes for such a great experience. It could be the retro aesthetic, the satisfying and clacky keys, or the bright-orange dials. Either way, if you're looking for a premium yet retro keyboard, you will not be disappointed by the Lofree Block.

About this review: Lofree sent me the Block mechanical keyboard for this review. The company did not have input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Lofree Block 98-key Mechanical Keyboard Great retro keyboard Retro on the outside, modern on the inside 8.5 / 10 Lofree's Block mechanical keyboard is inspired by retro keyboards of the past. It features a blocky design, beige plastic, and bright orange knobs. On the inside, it's as advanced as a keyboard can get. The Lofree Block features hot-swappable switches, plenty of travel, and a satisfying click that doesn't feel over the top. Surprisingly, it blends in nicely with modern setups as well. Switch options BLOCK Switch, Full POM by TTC Backlight Yes Construction ABS injection-molded plastic Dampening Quadruple-layer Keycaps PBT keycaps Supported operating systems Windows and macOS Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 2,000mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz or Wired (USB-C) Typing angle 4º/ 8º Dimensions 384 x 126.5 x 19.5 mm Weight 2.4 lbs Price $170 Number of Keys 98 Num Pad Yes Battery life 10 hours (backlight on), 80 hours (backlight off) Pros The retro design is stunning and blends in with modern setups

The typing experience is responsive with a lot of travel

The knobs are great accent pieces with real functionality

The wireless USB receiver is stored inside the keyboard Cons Slow response time waking from sleep in Bluetooth mode

The cable could be better in a few ways

The price is very high for what could be a novelty board $170 at Amazon $170 at Lofree

Pricing and availability

The Lofree Block is a 98-key mechanical keyboard inspired by retro tech, and thus, it's only available in one colorway. The keyboard can be purchased at Amazon and Lofree's website. It retails for $170 at both sites, but you can save an extra 15% by clipping a coupon at checkout on Amazon.

What I like

The design is clearly retro, but still feels premium

Close

The Lofree Block has a nice mix of modern and retro elements, from the volume and connectivity dials to the digital status panel. The keyboard features two commonly used colors on early computers: a light-gray beige and a green-gray beige. The careful combination of these two retro colors elevates the Lofree Block's design because it makes it feel intentional. There are also "Hermes orange" accent colors on the dials and the height-adjustable feet. That's what separates the Lofree Block from any old keyboard from the 1980s.

The careful combination of these two retro colors elevates the Lofree Block's design because it makes it feel intentional.

I not only enjoyed the retro look of the Lofree Block, but also was pleasantly surprised by how it fit in with my brand-new M3 iMac. I could definitely see this keyboard at the centerpiece of a retro or modern setup, but a clear use case for the Lofree Block would be in a sleeper PC build. It also matches the Lofree Touch PBT mouse perfectly, which we rated fairly well in our review last year.

The typing experience is great and is highly customizable

There's more travel in the Lofree Block's keys than any other keyboard I've tested, including the Lofree Flow. Lofree put four layers of dampening inside this keyboard, so the sound isn't overpowering, but there's still a clear "clack" when you type. I liked the sound, but was more impressed by the rebound of the key switches after each stroke. Although adjusting to the difference in key travel definitely took time, I've almost reached my peak words-per-minute output after two weeks of using the Lofree Block.

I liked the sound, but was more impressed by the rebound of the key switches after each stroke.

The Lofree Block ships with custom self-lubricating full-POM switches made by TTC. There's 3.8mm of total travel, and the typing experience was excellent for my preferences. However, the good thing is that these switches are hot-swappable. You can put new switches in without soldering and can swap out the keycaps as well. If you don't like the Lofree Block in its stock configuration, you can easily tweak it.

It has a keyboard layout that I'd call nearly perfect

The board's layout supports both Mac and Windows, and it's almost perfect. Unlike most Mac/Windows keyboard layouts, you don't have to enter a complicated keystroke to switch between operating systems. There's a hardware switch on the back of the keyboard, streamlining the switch. There are also plenty of function keys, a volume dial, and a numpad.

What I don't like

There are still some connectivity issues

To date, every Lofree product we've reviewed on XDA has had Bluetooth connectivity issues. This is true of the Lofree Block, which takes a few seconds to wake up after pressing any key before it connects to your computer. Luckily, Bluetooth is hardly the only connection option for the Lofree Block. Aside from the three Bluetooth devices it supports, you can also connect to devices with a 2.4GHz USB receiver or a USB cable.

To date, every Lofree product we've reviewed on XDA has had Bluetooth connectivity issues.

I think the issues are easy to get past if you don't plan on switching devices very often. The USB receiver is extremely reliable and snappy, and using a retro keyboard with a cable just completes the look.

The included cable could be better

On that note, the cable you get in the box is just okay. It does have a gray color that matches the keyboard pretty well, but it has a strange length. The cable isn't quite long enough to reach a PC tower that isn't on your desk, but it's too long to look good on your desk while connected to a USB hub or monitor. This is a minor complaint, but adding a high-quality USB cable in the box would round out the premium experience of the Lofree Block.

Should you buy the Lofree Block keyboard?

Close

You should buy the Lofree Block if:

You like the look of retro tech

You want a premium mechanical keyboard that's customizable

You have a lot of money to spend

You should NOT buy the Lofree Block if:

You want a more traditional keyboard

You value multi-device Bluetooth connectivity

You're on a budget

Not everyone is looking for a premium retro keyboard; even fewer are willing to pay $170. That inherently limits who will want to purchase the Lofree Block. However, those looking for a premium mechanical keyboard and retro-tech fans will enjoy this board. On the inside, it packs the best of modern keyboard technology and can be heavily customized with hot-swappable switches. On the outside, it looks like it belongs to a 1980s Macintosh or a Commodore 64. If you're remotely curious about this keyboard and have a bit of money to spend, I don't think you'll be disappointed.