My journey with low-profile mechanical keyboards is just starting, but I already feel like I have grown to appreciate the comfort and convenience that comes with them. The Lofree Flow Lite is the latest low-profile model that I've used, and based on my week with it, I have a few opinions about it.

Lofree set out to make a better and more affordable version of the Lofree Flow, specifically in terms of typing comfort, customization, and convenience. Although the Flow Lite is certainly a step down from the original, it has almost everything that most users could ask for. A few downsides made me deduct a few points, but the Flow Lite remains one of the most affordable yet high-quality options in its segment.

About this review: Lofree sent me the Lofree Flow Lite for this review but did not have input into its contents.

Your changes have been saved Feature-rich & low-profile Lofree Flow Lite A high-quality yet affordable mechanical keyboard 7.5 / 10 The Lofree Flow Lite is the successor to the popular Lofree Flow, designed to be more affordable, comfortable, convenient, and customizable than the original. Available in a variety of colors in multiple switch options, the Flow Lite mostly succeeds in its mission to create a low-profile keyboard for everyone. Pros Compact and portable

Useful aluminum volume wheel

Fast and silent typing Cons Feels hard and stiff for heavy typers

Pricing and availability

The Lofree Flow Lite is currently available only on Kickstarter but will soon arrive on Lofree's website and other online stores. You can choose from three color options—white, grey, and pink—and two form factors, 75% and 96%. You can also pick from Lofree's Specter switches and the more silent Hades switches, both of which are linear.

The 75% variant is the one I've been using for a while, and it'll cost you $89 on Kickstarter, while the 100-key variant is priced slightly higher at $100.

Specifications Form factor 75% Switch options Specter & Hades Kailh low-profile linear Colorways Off-White, Marble, Flamingo Backlight Yes (only white) Dampening 2-layer sound dampening Keycaps PBT + PC, double-shot, low-profile Supported operating systems Windows, Mac, Android, iOS Hot-swappable No Battery capacity 2000mAh (84-key) & 3000mAh (100-key) Connectivity Tri-mode (2.4GHz, BT, Wired) Typing angle 3° and 6° Software customizability Yes (only on WIndows) Dimensions 316.8x138x23.5mm (84-key) & 374x138x23.5mm (100-key) Weight 555g (84-key) & 665g (100-key) Number of Keys 84 or 100 Num Pad Yes (100-key) Battery life 80h (84-key) & 100h (100-key) with lights off Polling rate 1000Hz Material ABS Features Volume wheel Actuation point 1.2mm (Specter) & 1.3mm (Hades) Included switches Yes Expand

What I liked

Lightweight, silent, and affordable

Close

Let's start with the stuff that Lofree gets right this time. The Lofree Flow Lite is meant for people looking for an understated, silent, and feature-rich keyboard. For those who want an extremely portable option, the 84-key variant will be ideal, and it is the one I'm testing for this review. Those who can't sacrifice the Numpad can go for the 100-key variant, which comes with a larger battery and a slightly higher price tag.

The moment I unboxed the Flow Lite 84, I was instantly impressed with how good it looked and felt in my hands, despite being relatively affordable. The off-white color of my review unit fits in nicely with my white-themed setup and desk, and the copper-themed aluminum volume knob adds a touch of visual variety and premium-ness to the package. The keyboard is also very light, making it easy to throw in your bag for travel.

I loved the colorways Lofree has chosen for the Flow Lite — Off-White, Marble, and Flamingo. They add to the understated feel of the keyboard without looking bland or cheap. The feet and kickstands under the keyboard have a nice rubber covering, so your desk doesn't show any scratches after hours of typing. The PBT keycaps have a satisfying texture, and the polycarbonate legends allow the bright (and only white) backlight to shine through during those night sessions.

Regarding the typing experience, the low-profile Kailh switches offered a fast and mostly error-free run during my week of testing. I have the Specter switches on my unit, which are relatively silent while offering enough auditory feedback. I have my gripes about how the typing experience wasn't up to the mark, but I'll talk more about that in the next section.