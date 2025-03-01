I'm not super into FPS shooters, so lightweight gaming mice never caught my fancy. I was content with my Razer Deathadder V2 X, an 88g wireless mouse, until I was offered to test Lofree's first gaming mouse, the Lofree Hypace. Known for its great mechanical keyboards and the Lofree Touch PBT mouse, the Hypace is the company's entry into high-performance gaming peripherals.

Consequently, you can expect all the essentials: a flagship sensor, ultralight materials, and an ergonomic shape. What Lofree has also added to the mix, however, is its signature attention to aesthetics, crafting a unique look that makes the mouse look out of this world. After two weeks with the Hypace, I can confirm that Lofree manages to score multiple hits, but there are some major misses, too.

About this review: Lofree sent me the Hypace for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

High-end, lightweight, aesthetic Lofree Hypace High performance and killer looks for a price 8.5 / 10 $109 $199 Save $90 The Lofree Hypace is the company's first foray into high-performance gaming mice. Featuring Pixart's flagship PAW3950 sensor and weighing just 49g, it's ideal for competitive gamers, and its singular design makes it stand out from the crowd. It might be too expensive for most people, but those looking for an ultralight, high-end, and aesthetic gaming mouse must have the Hypace on their radar. Pros & Cons Ultralight and durable

Too expensive $109 at Kickstarter $109 at Lofree

Price, availability, and specs

The Lofree Hypace launches on Kickstarter on March 6th, but you can already reserve your spot for a $1 fee (on Lofree's website) to buy it at the early-bird price of $109. Starting March 7th, the price is likely to increase gradually till it reaches the MSRP of $199. The Hypace will be available in two colors: off-white and black. According to the website, shipping starts in mid-May, so you'll have to be patient.

Specifications Weight 49g Sensor and DPI PAW3950/40,000 Switches Kailh White Blade RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons Yes Connectivity Wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz Wireless Yes Battery Life Up to 80 hours Multi-Device Pairing Yes IPS 750 Polling Rate 8,000 (Wired & 2.4GHz) Acceleration 50G Dimensions 121.41x62.7x37.94mm Color Options Off-white and black Expand

What I loved about the Hypace

It absolutely does what it claims