Lofree has quickly become a household name in the market for premium mechanical keyboards, but its peripherals are usually pricey. The Lofree 1% "Misty" edition, which I've been testing for a few weeks, takes this trend and runs with it. The keyboard costs a whopping $240 at full price, and it only comes in one configuration. But it's a stunning keyboard, and it might be the best-looking board I've ever used. With a tiny 68-key layout, a semi-transparent design with a frosted white chassis and keycaps, and hot-swappable linear switches, it's safe to say this is a one-of-a-kind keyboard.

As for whether you should actually buy it, that's another story. The small layout cuts out a lot of familiar keys, with the numpad obviously being removed. The media keys are also gone, and you're likely to miss some keys you're used to having while using the Lofree 1% Misty keyboard. The keyboard's height can make it uncomfortable to type on without a wrist rest, too. This keyboard is a reminder that a product can be premium and pricey without being good for everyone. Still, if you're looking for a compact mechanical keyboard with a unique design, the Lofree 1% Misty is one of the best.

About this review: Lofree sent me the Misty 1% mechanical keyboard for review. It did not have input in this article, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Lofree 1% "Misty" Semi-Transparent Mechanical Keyboard Premium keyboard It's a visually-stunning keyboard with specs to match 8 / 10 Lofree's 1% "Misty" is a semi-transparent mechanical keyboard that combines high-quality internals with stunning design. The entire 1% lineup is designed to be one of a kind, using the slogan "no substitutes." That's true of the 1% "Misty" version, which sports a frosted finish on the body and keycaps. It's satisfying to type on with pre-lubed switches that are hot-swappable. The real question is whether you're willing to pay for the premium. Pros The design is excellent and the wide LED backlight makes the keys pop

It uses pre-lubed Kailh MX Jellyfish linear switches that feel great

It works well over Bluetooth, and better over a cable Cons The 68-key layout is limited with no media or volume keys

The keyboard is tall, and you'll want a wrist rest for better ergonomics

It's an expensive keyboard that only comes in one configuration $239 at Lofree

Pricing and availability

The Lofree 1% "Misty" is the third iteration of the 1% line of mechanical keyboards. Unlike prior versions, the "Misty" keyboard features a semi-transparent design with frosted white keycaps and a chassis of the same color. It retails for $240 and can be purchased directly from Lofree's website. The keyboard comes in one configuration, with linear Kailh MX Jellyfish switches that are pre-lubed from the factory. It'll work with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Specs

Lofree 1% "Misty" Semi-Transparent Mechanical Keyboard Form factor 68-key layout Switch options Linear Kailh MX Jellyfish Switch Colorways 1% "Misty" Backlight Yes, Singular White LED Construction Frosted white plastic housing Dampening Poron Silencing Cotton Pad Keycaps Fully-frosted white Supported operating systems Windows, MacOS/iOS and Android Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 2,000 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Dimensions 306 x 144 x 30.6 mm Weight 812g Price $240 Number of Keys 68 Num Pad No Battery life 60Hrs

What I like

The keyboard's design is breathtaking, and the backlight is the reason why

Close

The Lofree 1% Misty has impressive specs, but the keyboard's captivating design is what makes it stand out. The entire chassis is made out of plastic with a frosted white appearance that slightly reveals the keyboard's internal components. From the underside, you can get a glimpse at the PCBs and dampening layers that make up the Lofree 1% Misty. From the top, you can peek at the linear switches under the frosted white keycaps. It looks pretty cool straight out of the box, but the keyboard's wide-LED backlight takes the 1% Misty keyboard to another level.

It looks pretty cool straight out of the box, but the keyboard's wide-LED backlight takes the 1% Misty keyboard to another level.

The light shines through the frosted-white keycaps to illuminate the typing area, but the chassis blocks out most of the excess light with minimal bleed. This puts the focus on the typing area, and the Lofree 1% Misty will immediately become the focus of your desktop workspace. There really isn't anything else on the keyboard that you can see while typing. On the back, there's a USB-C port for charging the 2,000 mAh battery or for wired operation. Turning the keyboard over reveals two switches that control the keyboard's power settings and layout settings. This is where you can switch between Bluetooth and wired operations, as well as macOS and Windows layouts, for example.

The typing experience is great, with one key caveat

Lofree packs its mechanical keyboard full of top-of-the-line components, even with design-first boards like the 1% Misty and the Dot Foundation. Unlike some of the company's other keyboards, you can't pick your favorite switch type with the Lofree 1% Misty board. It comes with linear Kailh MX Jellyfish switches that are pre-lubed from the factory, and that are hot-swappable. That means you can swap the switches out with your preferred type down the road with zero soldering required. The linear switches, paired with poron silencing cotton pad, make for an organic sound that isn't amplified. You can certainly hear each keystroke, but they will have a sound and feel more subdued than clicky or tactile switches.

Overall, the Lofree 1% Misty keyboard feels great to type on thanks to a solid 4mm of travel and 40g of actuation force.

Overall, the Lofree 1% Misty keyboard feels great to type on thanks to a solid 4mm of travel and 40g of actuation force. Accidental triggers are few and far between, and the springs inside the switches make it easy to move around the board. My main gripe with the typing experience is that the keyboard is tall, measuring up to 30.6mm. I'd call a wrist rest necessary for using this keyboard, because without it, the ergonomics are awful. There isn't one included, but it's a cheap add-on to improve the experience.

What I don't like

The 68-key layout is quite limited, and I missed media keys

The design of the Lofree 1% Misty keyboard is incredibly compact, and it only features 68 keys. That's smaller than most keyboards, and it means you won't find a numpad or media keys on the 1% Misty. I don't use a numpad very often, but the lack of media keys and volume controls were frustrating.

I don't use a numpad very often, but the lack of media keys and volume controls were frustrating.

This won't be a dealbreaker for everyone, but you should definitely consider whether you can live with a 68-key layout before purchasing this keyboard. You might be disappointed if you buy this keyboard for looks and realize later on that you need to use media and volume controls often.

Should you buy the Lofree 1% "Misty" mechanical keyboard?

Close

You should buy the Lofree 1% Misty keyboard if:

You want a frosted mechanical keyboard with a compact form factor

You don't need media keys or a numpad

You're willing to pay a lot of money for a unique keyboard that'll make your setup pop

You should NOT buy the Lofree 1% Misty keyboard if:

You care about the typing experience and specs more than the keyboard's design

You want tactile or clicky switches available as a configuration option

You aren't willing to spend $240 on a keyboard, regardless of how good it is

The Lofree 1% Misty keyboard ends up as a niche option for people who love the frosted-white look it offers. It's certainly polarizing, and people will likely love it or hate it. But it's hard to deny that this keyboard, between the internal components and overall design, is a one-of-a-kind option. If you're willing to spend well over $200 for a keyboard that stands out, the Lofree 1% Misty is definitely worth a look.