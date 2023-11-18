There's no shortage of reliable mice on the market, but there's hardly anything that stands out in terms of the design. Sure, you can get some unique-looking ergonomic mice that look different from a conventional mouse, but there's nothing out there that lets you customize the look and feel when you want to switch things up. Well, what if I told you there is a mouse that lets you swap out its keycaps, similar to how you'd replace the keycaps on a mechanical keyboard? Yes, the Lofree Touch wireless mouse is exactly that, and I've been using it for the last few weeks.

The highlight of the Lofree Touch wireless mouse is its ability to let you swap out the keycaps and outer shell, but there's more to it than just that. Its fairly reliable PixArt PAW3805 optical sensor that works on a variety of surfaces, including clear glass, and its 650mAh battery that lasts for up to three days on a single charge are only a few of the reasons why the Lofree Touch wireless mouse has found a permanent spot on my desk. It's not without its flaws, though, and I've highlighted those along with insights from my experience of using it as my primary mouse over the last few weeks.

LOFREE TOUCH PBT Wireless Mouse

Weight 3.7 ounces (105g) Sensor PAW3805 Wireless? Yes Dimensions 4.25 x 2.69 x 1.67 inches (108 x 68.5 x 42.5mm) Battery 650mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0/Wireless 2.4G/Type C Maximum DPI 4000 Pros Unique design and good build quality

Customizable with replaceable keycaps and shell

Tri-mode connectivity Cons Can't use third-party keycaps

Requires a mouse click to wake up from idle

Not the best option for gaming

Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse: Pricing and availability

The Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse (EO909) is readily available to purchase from Drop and Lofree's official website. Just the mouse by itself will set you back $55 (discounted price) at the time of writing this review, making it one of the more solid budget wireless mice on the market right now. You can even buy a bundle for $80 that includes two keycaps for the buttons and an outer shell from Lofree's official website. I've featured the Tofu version of the mouse in this review, and you can also get a "Block" version with a slightly darker finish.

What I like about the Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse

User replaceable PBT keycaps and outer shell

The highlight of this particular mouse is that it lets you swap out the keycaps on both left and right buttons with different PBT ones that are available to purchase separately through Lofree's website. Removing the existing keycaps with the help of an included keycap puller is extremely simple. All you need to do is slide the metal wires under the bottom of the keycaps and pull them off. It uses a 2.75u and 2.25u keycap for the left and right mouse buttons, respectively, but you'll have to use the custom-made keycaps for this mouse that are sold separately on Lofree's website.

You can also replace the outer shell of the mouse by undoing a couple of screws to match the keycap's design, so I'd say there's a good amount of customization for those who are into that. I decided to stick with the beige body, so I only replaced the keycaps with the ones that Lofree sent over for this review.

Unique design and impressive build

One of the things that make the Lofree EO909 stand out from other great mice on the market is its design. The star of the show is obviously the user-replaceable PBT keycaps that sit atop Cherry MX-style stems, but the overall fit and finish of the product is also great for a mouse that costs as much as it does. The EO909, I'd say, is a bit taller and narrower than many other mice I've used in the past. It fit nicely in the palm of my hands, but your mileage may vary depending on the size of your hands.

Lofree has nailed the ergonomics here, and it feels great in the hand while using it.

I love the skin-friendly matte surface of the mouse, and I also like the extended surface on the left side for the thumb to rest. The mouse is a bit on the heavier side, coming in at 105g, but Lofree has nailed the ergonomics here, and it feels great in the hand while using it. The clicky buttons have great tactile feedback, and the scroll wheel also feels smooth and easy to use. There's also a display on the top of the mouse next to the button, which is my next favorite thing about this mouse.

Useful OLED display

One of the biggest gripes I have with even the best gaming mouse out there is that there's no way to immediately tell what DPI setting you're using simply by looking at the mouse. My Glorious Model O Minus, for instance, has an LED indicator at the bottom that lights up in different colors based on the DPI I am using, and the only way to tell which one it's using is by looking at the Glorious software. Lofree addresses that by adding a neat OLED panel on the top which shows glanceable information like the DPI setting you're using along with other things like the remaining battery power and the mode it's using for the active connection to your PC.

What I don't like about the Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse

Requires a click to wake up from Idle

I appreciate the fact that the Lofree EO909 mouse goes to sleep when it's left idle for over a minute in wireless mode. It helps save battery power, but I can't say I am a huge fan of how it requires a click to wake up. I would prefer it wakes up as I move the cursor to avoid accidentally clicking something on the screen. There is no way to change this intended behavior due to the lack of dedicated software, so you'll just have to get used to it. It's not necessarily a dealbreaker, but it's definitely something you'll have to get used to.

Can't use third-party keycaps

It's nice to be able to swap out the PBT keycaps and the shell to change the look and feel of the mouse, but the fact that you're limited to a small selection of colors and designs offered by the brand is a bit of a bummer. The vertically sloped design of the mouse and the stem placement of the keycaps makes it so that you can only use the custom keycaps made by the brand for this particular mouse. It would have been nice to have support for any mod key from a third party keyboard keycap set, so I could match it with the keycaps set installed on my keyboard for a uniform look.

Should you buy the Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse?

You should buy the Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse if:

You want a mouse with a unique design.

You want to change the look and feel of your mouse frequently.

You want a reliable mouse for day-to-day usage with tri-mode connectivity support.

You shouldn't buy the Lofree Touch PBT wireless mouse if:

You want a lighter mouse to play competitive games.

You want a mouse with a striking design and RGB lights.

You want an ambidextrous mouse.

I am a huge fan of funky gadgets that look unique and add to the overall appeal of my setup, so the Lofree Touch EO909 is right up my alley. Not only does this mouse look good, but it also covers all the basics to offer a well-rounded experience. The mouse is also well-built, and I like the inclusion of an OLED panel to show useful information like battery percentage and the DPI setting that's currently in use. The ability to swap the shell and keycaps to keep the mouse looking fresh is a neat touch, but it would have been nicer if the mouse was designed to fit regular 2.25u or 2.75u mod keycaps from a regular mechanical keyboard keycap set.

I've been using the Lofree Touch PBT wireless as my primary mouse for both work and casual gaming, and I have absolutely no qualms recommending it to those who are looking for a reliable mouse for everyday use. It's not going to replace your expensive and lightweight gaming or an ergonomic mouse, but it's a solid choice for those who want a unique mouse for their setup that looks good and covers the basics like wireless connectivity and good battery life.