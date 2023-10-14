This weekend, Logan Paul climbs into the ring to go toe-to-toe with Dillon Danis. The fight promises to be a brawler, as the tension between these two influencers is off the scale. During the pre-fight press conference, the two got into a scuffle that ended up with Danis smashing Paul in the face with his microphone. We're just glad that when the gloves are on, there won't be any other implements in the ring.

As with most big-ticket events, there won't just be one fight on offer. KSI and Tommy Fury also climb into the ring to settle their long-standing beef, and that will be another hot ticket. Both are undefeated, with Fury having a longer string of nine fights, four won by KOs, while KSI has won his only professional bout to date. And another eighteen fighters are going to climb into the ring on the undercard, with another nine boxing matches being decided on the day.

When and where?

The Misfits 010 influencer boxing match is a double main event, with Logan Paul squaring off against Dillon Danis and KSI taking on Tommy Fury to end his long-standing feud. The event is set to kick off on October 14. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. BST, 2:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 a.m. PT, with the prelims, and the main card is expected to start around 10:00 p.m. BST, 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT, for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to stream Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Logan Paul step into the ring with Dillon Danis live, DAZN PPV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on DAZN in the US and is the only place to get it. While many of these events are also carried on other streaming services, this influencer boxing match will not be carried anywhere else. You'll also get your first month of DAZN for $1 when you pick up the fight card, so you can watch tons of sports to see if you want to continue subscribing. The PPV event costs $54.99 and gets you both the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis and the KSI vs Tommy Fury fights, as well as the entire undercard.

Source: DAZN DAZN DAZN PPV has exclusive rights to this influencer boxing event, so that's the only place to see every body blow land. It's $54.99 for the event, and you'll need to pay $1 to get a month's subscription to DAZN as well. See at DAZN

How to watch Logan Paul and Dillon Danis square off in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN PPV. The event will cost you £20.99, on top of any normal charges for DAZN. Of course, because this event is being held in the Manchester Arena, UK boxing fans who want to be there can find tickets on Ticketmaster's UK site. You'll want to hurry up if so, as the last few remaining tickets won't last long.