Key Takeaways The Logitech Astro A50 X is designed for gamers who own multiple consoles and a gaming PC, allowing them to seamlessly switch between all three systems with the click of a button.

The PLAYSYNC Technology handles both video and audio switching, ensuring a smooth transition between devices without the need for HDMI switchers or separate headphones.

The Astro A50 X offers high-quality sound, a built-in microphone, and the ability to connect via Bluetooth for mixing game audio with voice calls or music. It is available for pre-order for $379/£319/€399.

With so many good games released today, it's not unusual for someone to own multiple consoles and a gaming PC. But if you love using headphones while you game, it can be annoying to either use an HDMI switcher or even have a pair of headphones dedicated for each system. Fortunately, Logitech aims to make cross-platform headphones woes a thing of the past by letting players swap between their devices with a button press.

The new Logitech Astro A50 X

As announced on Logitech News (via Windows Central), the new Logitech Astro A50 X is designed for the gamer who plays on more than one system. It achieves this with a new technology called PLAYSYNC:

Bringing all systems together, PLAYSYNC Technology is an industry first that allows gamers to connect their Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC/MAC all at once and seamlessly switch between all three gaming systems with the simple ‘one-click’ of a button on the A50 X headset. When switching between Xbox and PS5 consoles, PLAYSYNC will change what the gamer views on their TV and what is heard in their headset. When switching to PC, PLAYSYNC will change what is heard in the gamer's headset. Allowing gamers to decide and easily switch to the gaming experience they want to enjoy at any moment.

Everything is handled by the headset dock, through which you plug in your consoles and PC via HDMI cables. When you want to change to a different gaming device, the headset dock automatically swaps both the video and audio to the relevant channels. And when you place the headset back on the dock, it begins routing the audio to your speakers, so you're never left in silence.

Logitech also states that the Astro A50 X doesn't skimp on the essentials. It features in-depth sound quality, a built-in microphone, and even allows for simultaneous Bluetooth connections so you can mix your game audio with your Discord voice call or your favorite Spotify playlist.

You can pre-order the Logitech Astro A50 X now on the official product website for $379/£319/€399.