Let’s accessorize with Aukey webcams, Logitech mice, and more for today’s deals

It would be great if your computer accessories would last forever, wouldn’t it? But they don’t, and sometimes they don’t even last as long as you’d like. I know personally, as I’ve had to replace most of my computer accessories this year–which is lame, of course. I’ve come to realize that two brands don’t let me down, however: Logitech and Aukey. Aukey is also a regular brand in many of our smartphone accessories round-ups, so you know they’re good. The two brands also happen to be on sale a lot! So if you’re looking for some new accessories, these brands have you covered!

First up? Webcams. Webcams are almost essential in this new work-from-home world, and it took most of 2020 to get some of the better ones back in stock. But now they’re coming back in stock, and you’ll have a nice variety of webcams to choose from, depending on what you need. If you need something simple for work or school, Aukey’s FHD webcam will be perfect. It provides 1080 recording and a microphone, and it’s under $40! If you need something a little more quality, though, the Logitech C920S Pro with a privacy cover is $70. This is the one I use for streaming, and it’s pretty great! Finally, if you need to record yourself in 4K quality, the Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra HD webcam will be the webcam to purchase, and you can get it on sale at Lenovo for $160.

Now, you can’t do much with your computer without a mouse, nor is there anything more frustrating than a mouse on the fritz! Right before Black Friday, I was having trouble with my Roccat mouse–not a great time for issues as an e-commerce writer! So I picked up the Logitech G203 Lightsync mouse as a quick replacement, and I’ve been using it ever since. It’s a cheap, simple, and effective mouse, and only $25 right now. If you want something with a few more programmable buttons, the G502 Hero will be the better bet. With eleven customizable buttons and up to 25,600 dpi, it’s a really good gaming mouse for $49. Finally, The Aukey Knight is a good mouse that errs more on the simple side like the Lightsync, but it’s a little more customizable with the lighting for $25.

What better to complete your accessory refresh than with a new mechanical keyboard? No need to go with an expensive Razer or Corsair keyboard unless you want to because Aukey makes some fantastic keyboards at a fraction of the cost. I’ve given multiple a try myself, and these are keyboards that are built like tanks, are easily customizable with keycaps, and will save your wallet some pain. The only downside of an Aukey keyboard is that they only use Blue switches, so they’ll be on the louder side. But even when directly compared to Brown switches (known to be the quietest), it’s really not all that bad. The full-size Aukey black keyboard is $50 right now, with the tenkeyless version is under $40. There’s also a pink keyboard which is not on sale, but it’s really cute, so you might consider it anyway!

These are only some of the accessories you can grab for yourself today–Logitech’s store page and Aukey’s store page have plenty more deals for you to take advantage of!