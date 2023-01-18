The Logitech C920s is our top pick for the best webcams currently on the market, and for good reason. For starters, it supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second and features dual microphones for stereo audio capture. It also offers autofocus, light correction to adapt to different situations, and a built-in privacy shutter. But the best part is that it brings all of these features at a rather affordable price. However, it has a dated design that makes it stick out like a sore thumb in your setup. Fortunately, Logitech now has a more stylish alternative.

The all-new Brio 300 is the most affordable webcam in Logitech's Brio lineup, which offers similar specifications at the same price. Compared to the Logitech C920s, the Brio 300 has a much more modern design that will complement your setup, and it comes in three cool colorways -- Off-white, Graphite, and Rose.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Brio 300 is pretty much the same as the C920s, offering 1080p video capture at 30 frames per second. But it packs a single microphone and a 2MP sensor, unlike the C920s, which has a 3MP sensor and stereo microphones. The Brio 300 also lacks autofocus and has a narrower 70-degree field of view. Logitech does, however, offer RightLight 2 support, which automatically balances brightness, adjusts contrast, and compensates for challenging light environments for better video quality.

The Logitech Brio 300 seems to be a great buy for both Windows and Mac users looking for a stylish webcam. Note that it comes with a USB-C cable in the box, so you'll have to purchase a USB-C to USB-A adapter separately if your system only has USB-A ports. The Brio 300 is priced at $69.99 and is available in the U.S. through Logitech's website and other major retailers.