Logitech Brio 500 $100 $130 Save $30 Logitech's Brio 500 provides excellent image quality and features a unique Show Mode that will let you tilt the camera down to show your desk and what you've been working on. $100 at Best Buy

Since a couple of years ago, webcams have become a necessary part of a lot of people's lives. Whether it's communicating with friends, family or work colleagues, the power to be present from anywhere in the world is an incredible thing. Now, what most of us probably found out when we first started using our webcams for the first time, was that the ones that come with laptops and computers aren't really that good.

While you could go all out and buy the best webcam out there, that isn't all that necessary, considering there are plenty of great options out there for less money. This is where Logitech's Brio 500 webcam comes in, providing excellent image quality, a number of great features, and is now even more affordable thanks to a $30 discount.

The Logitech Brio 500 delivers crisp video quality thanks to its 1080p resolution, and can create robust audio with its twin microphones. In addition, the microphones also feature "noise-reducing mic filters," which will keep your voice clear and background noise out. While the hardware does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to the visuals, you're also going to get a boost thanks to the software, which can improve the quality of video and images taken with the camera.

No matter the environment, the Brio 500's Rightlight 4 with HDR technology and AI-based face image correction brings the best possible lighting and colors, making sure your audience gets the best looking you they deserve. Furthermore, you can even tilt the camera down to show your desk space, giving users a more intimate look at the projects or things that you're working on. And when it's time to cut the feed, you can lower the webcam's physical privacy shutter.

If you're the type that moves around and likes to stand and present, the Brio 500 can even follow your movements, making sure the camera always puts you in the center of the frame. Of course, this webcam is quite versatile, so you'll have the ability to mount to a monitor or a laptop. Now, if you're ready to upgrade your existing setup or just buy something entirely new, the Logitech Brio 500 is now $30 off for a limited time.