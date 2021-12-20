Grab a Logitech C615 HD webcam for only $40 right now

Throughout much of 2020 and 2021, it was nearly impossible to buy a webcam, thanks to millions of people across the world transitioning to working from home. Even though the COVID pandemic isn’t over, and now we have ongoing supply chain problems, prices for webcams have thankfully stabilized a bit. Now you can get one of Logitech’s 1080p webcams for $39.99 at Amazon, a discount of $30 from the typical price.

This is one of Logitech’s budget cameras, with a 1080p video sensor that can reach 30 FPS, but nothing beyond that — if you desperately need 60FPS for streaming or fluid video calls, you’ll have to look somewhere else. The main selling point is the folding design, which flattens the camera when not in use for easier portability, and the ability to swivel 360 degrees. Besides that, it’s pretty much your average budget webcam — autofocus is supported, there’s a built-in microphone, and it can clip to the top of a monitor or laptop.

Logitech C615 This 1080p webcam is on sale for a penny under $40 at Amazon. Buy at Amazon

There are some video samples on YouTube from the camera, which appears to be firmly in the “good enough” territory, especially for under $50. The built-in microphone isn’t bad either. However, the camera does use a USB Type-A cable for connecting to computers, so you’ll need a dongle if you have a laptop with only USB Type-C connections.

This is a great webcam for normal video calls and streaming, but it is lacking some features that are common in slightly-pricier webcams, like an option to record 60FPS 1080p video. Still, the Logitech C615 is a capable webcam for typical video calls, and it could make a decent gift for anyone who is still dealing with a sub-par camera. Even though Logitech does offer software drivers for the webcam, it should be plug-and-play with just about any desktop computer or laptop running Windows, macOS, or Linux.